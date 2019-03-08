Share:

GN BEIJING - A latest Chinese research has shown that hydraulic traits can serve as important predictors of maximum plant height and species distribution patterns.

Based on 11 dataset of 1,281 plant species from 369 sites worldwide, researchers from South China Botanical Garden built multiple models linking plant height, hydraulic traits and water.

The researchers said people used to think taller plants might transport water less efficiently because of the longer distances. Instead, according to the study, taller plants have a higher hydraulic conductivity across species, a main strategy used to compensate for the high evaporation demand by leaves and the increased height.

According to the researchers, the study, supported by funding sources including the National Natural Science Foundation of China, revealed different hydraulic patterns between within and across species, as most of the hydraulic theories on plants were based on data within species.

They said coordination between plant height and xylem hydraulic traits was aligned with habitat water availability across the Earth’s terrestrial biomes, noting that such coordination could be useful in predicting future species distribution under climate change.