LOS ANGELES (CM) - Chris Pratt didn’t think he’d ever play a ‘’bad guy’’. The 39-year-old actor is best known for playing the hero in the ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies, as well as the likeable Andy Dwyer in ‘Parks and Recreation’ and he admitted his lament at not being offered darker roles led to director Vincent D’Onofrio offering him the part of villain Grant Cutler in his new western ‘The Kid’.

Speaking on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, Chris explained: ‘’I had said to him that I don’t think I would ever be able to play a bad guy -- the characters I’ve played, they haven’t really been bad... Early in my career if I had tried to be bad, people would be like, ‘Oh, he’s not that bad.’ ‘’

And Chris admitted he enjoyed getting to do something very different on screen. He said: ‘’It was really an opportunity to do something different, I liked it.’’

The actor - who has six-year-old son Jack from his marriage to Anna Faris and is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger - previously starred with Vincent in ‘Jurassic World’ and claims he loves his friend and director ‘’more than maybe anyone’’.

Of the approach to working taken by his pal - who also has a role in the film - he laughed: ‘’He’s from New York, he’s very direct... It’s in the word director, you should be direct.

‘’Some directors are deferential and allow the process to happen and only gently guide you one way or the other and it’s an amazing style and I’ve worked with a lot of people like that and it’s really effective, [but] Vince is not that way.

‘’You get to do really amazing things when you just trust somebody when you know they’re not going to leave you hanging.’’