Share:

LAHORE - The conservation of world’s largest picture wall located inside the Lahore Fort is to be completed by the end of this month.

The conservation project had started in September 2015 after the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) had taken it up in partnership with Aga Khan Trust Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP) with funding from the Royal Norwegian Embassy, AKCSP, the German Embassy and the Punjab government.

Built by the Mughal Emperor Akbar almost 400 years ago, the picture wall was later enlarged by Jahangir and then Shah Jahan completed it in 1631-32 AD. This wall represents the artistic impressions and characteristics of three Mughal emperors.

The western side of the wall, which is 350 feet long and 50 feet high, consists of 635 decorated recessed panels composed on three levels. This majestic wall is festooned with tile mosaics, brick imitation work, frescos and cut and dressed brick work.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said: “WCLA will be starting special guided tours for the world’s largest picture wall. The authority aims to preserve our history, rich heritage and culture for the upcoming generation.”