ISLAMABAD - Government had taken various steps for ease of doing business and facilitating investors with various incentives including rationalization of tax regime and improving visa facilitation.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said this in a meeting with Ambassador of Denmark, Rolf Holmboe. Adviser said that the reforms package, approved by the National Assembly, aims at enhancing ease of doing business and providing an enabling environment for domestic as well as foreign investors to attract more investment in the country.

Ambassador of Denmark, Rolf Holmboe, during his meeting with Razak Dawood, stated that he believes that the efforts of the government to improve ease of doing business are necessary and would be highly useful in attracting investments and engagements to Pakistan. Holmboe highly praised the dynamism of the government in working on these issues especially establishing long term policy frameworks in various sectors that allow the transparency and assurances needed to engage and invest. Adviser assured the Danish ambassador of his full support for forging Pakistan-Denmark economic cooperation and business linkages.