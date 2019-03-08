Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has urged the Ministry of Commerce & Textile to withdraw recently issued SRO 237 which imposed conditions regarding labelling language and shelf life, on imported food items.

The PFIA has written a letter to commerce adviser Abdul Razzaq. The government ordered a minimum 66 per cent shelf life at the time of clearance of such goods, labelling of ingredients, nutritional values and usage instructions in Urdu and English language.

It also mandated the issuance of Halal Certificate by an accreditation authority of the country that had validated the Halal Certificate and certificate issuing authority needed to be a member of either IHAF or SMIIC or else certificate would not be acceptable.

In the letter, PFIA observed that although the government claims that these measures will benefit consumers, the Association feels that these conditions will have an adverse impact on free trade and will act as non-tariff barriers. The letter reminded the advisor that tariff on imported food products ranges from 80 per cent to 125 per cent, which is already amongst the highest in the world,” he added.

According to PFIA, matters relating to label and affixing of a halal logo was discussed in a meeting between the stakeholders and the advisor and federal commerce secretary on December 8, 2018, and an understanding was reached that following key consideration needs to be kept in mind prior to making any new regulation:

A minimum time period of three years is required for changing labels by exporting countries and suppliers; the process involves designing of new packaging as per the requirements of a government and get it approved from relevant authorities in manufacturing and exporting countries. Considerable time and resources will be required to fulfil the labelling proposed by the government.

Moreover, to change the label, there is a need to meet minimum order quantity, which is not the case for many food items, including specialized segment products like sugar-free and gluten-free ranges. Products that cater to non-resident Pakistanis like cereals, mineral water and infant milk might also not meet these criteria.

This will create hurdles for businesses, as the minimum volume can never be met for these products.

As for Halal certification, the letter said there is no up-to-date list of IHAF and SMIIC accredited bodies and no such list is available from the ministry for a reference. Since it is a government-to-government related business, it will take time to compile the latest list of Halal accredited bodies.

“The haste with which the amendment was made gives an impression to the business community that the government intends to completely ban the import of food items to curtail the trade deficit. The idea is ill-conceived; the government needs to focus more on increasing exports than curtailing imports which will generate much-needed government revenue as well as employment,” the letter added.

To rectify the situation, PFIA proposed that rather than printing Urdu labels, stickering should be allowed. Even for pasting stickers a minimum time period of 12 months should be given before implementation. Stickers should be allowed to be pasted locally and not from origin countries as they have no such facility.

The existing law of 50% shelf life from date of filing IGM should be restored. In the absence of the Pakistan Halal Authority, it should be allowed that whatever is declared Halal by IHAF should be considered Halal by Pakistani Authorities. Once the Pakistan Halal Authority is operational we can get approvals from them. This new law should not be implemented until an agreement is reached between stakeholders and the government or else there shall be complete chaos due to uncertainty.