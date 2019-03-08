Share:

MOSCOW - Moscow is preparing to provide the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) with information on how French authorities have been exerting political pressure on the Russian media, the Kremlin’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“Once again, we see how the French authorities are trying in every way to limit the activities of the Russian media in France by exerting direct pressure on their French partners and creating a toxic and distrustful atmosphere around Russian media,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, commenting on the French media regulator’s request to Aligre FM that it terminate its contract with Sputnik France early. The spokeswoman also stated that Moscow “would like to hear comments from relevant international structures and human rights organisations in this connection” and they “will also submit this information to the OSCE.”

According to the spokeswoman, the incident was another demonstration of “systematic harassment of the Russian media in France.”

However, she said Moscow sincerely didn’t want to do the same with respect to the French media in Russia.

A number of Western politicians, including those in France, the United States and the United Kingdom, have repeatedly accused Sputnik of spreading propaganda, albeit without providing any evidence. Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and Russian officials have time and again slammed the allegations against Russian media and the pressure put on the outlets abroad. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the pressure on Russia-based media abroad unacceptable, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.