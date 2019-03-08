Share:

Eintracht Frankfurt and Internazionale ground out a goalless draw at the first leg of the last 16 in Europa League on Thursday.

The visitors from Italy took the reins from the kickoff and pressed the hosts into the defence .

It took Inter 21 minutes to get their golden chance as Gelson Fernandes fouled on Lautaro Martinez inside the penalty area.

Milan Skriniar stepped up and tried to overcome Kevin Trapp from the spot but the goalkeeper defused the effort to the top right to maintain the goalless draw in the 22nd minute.

Frankfurt had problems with Inter's rough style of play and were unable to produce clear-cut opportunities for the rest of the first half.

After the restart, things changed on the pitch as Inter handed over control. Frankfurt got a scoring chance but Danny da Costa's header was ruled offside in the 51st minute.

The "Eagles" dominated but remained sloppy at their finish as Martin Hinteregger missed the target from seven meters at the far post with 70 minutes played.

Inter kept all their men behind the ball whereas the hosts pressed for the winner on home soil but neither substitute Goncalo Paciencia nor Luka Jovic was able to score in the closing period.

"The clean sheet is very important. Next week it will be important to score. With a 0-0, anything is possible in Milan," Trapp said.

Eintracht Frankfurt will visit Milan for the second leg on Thursday.