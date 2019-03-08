Share:

KARACHI : Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has extended the date for collection of Hajj applications by designated banks from March 7 to 9.

This was stated in a press release issued by SBP here on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan has directed banks including National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, FaysalBank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Meezan Bank, and Dubai Islamic Bank to open their designated branches on 9th March, (Saturday) from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm for the purpose of collecting Hajj applications along with dues from the intending pilgrims of Hajj 2019.

Meanwhile, the ministry has received as many as 199,731 Hajj applications under government scheme on eleventh day of submitting the applications in various branches of designated banks, said a spokesman of the ministry.

In a statement, he asked the intending pilgrims to contact 051 9216980, 051-9216982 for guidance and information.

The process of receiving Hajj applications under the government scheme was started on February 25 would continue till coming Saturday and balloting to choose over 107,526 successful pilgrims would be conducted on Monday.

He said that the Ministry has already directed banks to complete online entry of the applicants as soon as possible besides ensuring the entry of the applicants, who had failed to win a berth in the government scheme in last consecutive three years.

He said that the applicants were being informed about receipt of applications through short messaging services (SMS) on their mobile phones.

The particulars of the applicants have been uploaded on website of the ministry.

He asked the applicants to check their particulars on the website and correct the mistakes if any on the website.