LAHORE - Like other parts of the country, the International Women’s Day will be observed today in the metropolis.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed globally including Pakistan to commemorate achievements of women in varied fields of life and with renewed commitment to empower them.

This year’s theme for the day is ‘Balance for Better’ which is aimed at forging a more gender-balanced world and putting up collective efforts for equality.

Various ceremonies are scheduled to be held at educational institutions while different non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have designed some event to highlight the importance of the day and create awareness to overcome bias against women.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine in a statement regarding said that International Women’s Day is designated for promoting the rights of women and addressing the unique challenges they face.

He said that every religion teaches respect to women and protects their rights; the government of the Punjab is committed to provide all basic facilities to women.

“The Punjab government will announce first Punjab Women Empowerment Package by Women Development Department,” he said. Punjab University (PU) Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) will organise a health conference in connection with the IWD 2019.

A walk has been arranged by an NGO to show solidarity with women on the day. The awareness walk would start from the Lahore Press Club (Shimla Hill) and culminate at Alhamra Hall (The Mall).

The participants and speakers would discuss various challenges facing womenfolk in Pakistani society and raise their voices against violence, discrimination, harassment at workplace and demand for equality. Different radio and television channels would present programmes to celebrate renowned women who made their mark in the world through their qualities of head and heart.

A resolution would also be tabled in the Punjab Assembly to appreciate women and their achievements.

A ceremony was held at a private institution to observe the day on Thursday here which was attended by Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz, Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, MPAs Seemabia Iqbal and Neelum Hayat, teachers and a large number of girl students.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Women Development Ashifa Riaz hailed Pakistani women over their achievements in varied fields of life including education, health, commerce, information technology, fine arts and literature, etc.

The minister said Pakistani women have gone a long to win their rights in society, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has dedicated all efforts for development and betterment of women.

She called upon girl students to work harder for a prosperous Pakistan, adding that no country could progress in the world without equal participation of women. She paid glowing tribute to all great women of the past.

Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal urged students to come forward and collect donations for the Baloch brothers and sisters who had been affetced by the recent floods.

MPAs Neelum Hayat Malik, Seemabia Iqbal and Mrs Saadia Abdul Manan Khurram also spoke on the occasion.

Separately, Wapda Women Workers observed the day under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA and held a meeting at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore. It was addressed by Tasneem Akhter, Shabnum Manzoor, Salma Yasin, Bisma Aftab, Iqra and other Trade Union representatives. The speakers urged the government to ensure safe and healthy working conditions.