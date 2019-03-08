Share:

LAHORE - Korean business delegation has shown interest in joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts in LPG cylinders, PVS stabilizers, auto-mobile batteries and oil lubricant manufacturing during visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday.

LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Sohail Lashari, Harris Attique, Shahid Nazir and Rehmatullah Javed welcomed the delegation. Alexander Lee was leading the Korean delegation while Oh Yong Guk, Inam-ul-Haq and Imran Khan were the other members of Korean delegation. Head of Korean delegation said that by starting manufacturing of LPG cylinders and other products, not only Pakistani consumers would have quality products but foreign exchange would also be saved.

LCCI Vice President said that there were number of investment opportunities in almost all the sectors in Pakistan. He said that the improvement of Pakistan’s ranking was a proof of this fact that economy was well on the track. He said that day was not far away when Pakistan would be one of the top choices for foreign investors in Asia. He said that considering the size of Korean economy, Pakistan could benefit by developing trade and economic relations.

“The quickest way to achieve the desired objective is to highlight the need of diversifying product lines of both countries through mobilizing business forums, exchanging delegations and participating in each other’s exhibitions. For that purpose, market surveys and latest trends prevailing in both the countries must be gathered and shared with the representatives of private sectors”, he said.