Krishna Kumari Kohli, the first-ever Thari Hindu woman to be elected to Pakistan’s Senate, is chairing a session of the Upper House on occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Chairman Senate of Pakistan decided to make our colleague Krishna Kumari Kohli aka Kishoo Bai to Chair the Senate for today on Women's Day,” Senator Faisal Javed tweeted.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader from a village in Tharparkar is the first-ever senator from a scheduled caste. The 39-year-old hails from Nagarparkar, a village in Tharparkar where women are to date deprived of basic facilities.

International Women's Day is observed across the world on March 8.

In Pakistan, the Aurat March 2019 is set to take place in all major cities to coincide with and commemorate the International Women's Day.