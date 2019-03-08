Share:

ISLAMABAD - Luxemburg yesterday offered to play a constructive role as a mediator between Pakistan and India as the nuclear armed neighbours struggle to find peace.

During a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Luxemburg FM Jean Asselborn said: “No one wants war between Pakistan and India” and offered to play a constructive role as mediator for peace between the arch rivals.

“Luxembourg has concerns over escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries. We want stability and peace in the region,” he added.

The Luxemburg FM lauded Pakistan’s role in the talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban. The two sides agreed to enhance present bilateral relations between the two countries in economic, trade and other sectors.

He welcomed Pakistan’s peace gesture of releasing Indian pilot to reduce the tension.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts in defusing tensions with India in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident and releasing captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture.

The minister also praised Pakistan’s role in the ongoing Afghan peace talks while FM Qureshi expressed his gratitude to him for paying his first visit to Pakistan.

He said that the European Union was playing its role in deescalating tensions between Pakistan and India. “But our mediation potential was not strong enough to resolve the Kashmir issue,” he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan desired to further promote its bilateral relations with European Union in diverse fields.

He said both sides held useful talks to promote relations in trade, economy, health, infrastructure, gem, jewelry and other sectors.

Qureshi said that Pakistan wanted to de-escalate tension with India and desires to improve relation in the current situation.

He said that Pakistan had demonstrated restraint despite Indian intrusions. He apprised the visiting dignitary about the prevailing situation in the region and India’s ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir against innocent Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination. .

Meanwhile, speaking to Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood here, Qureshi said that direct contacts were necessary to reduce the tension prevailing between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister said that both the countries will hold discussions on March 14 in New Delhi. They also exchanged views on Pak-India relations. Pakistan’s High Commissioner will leave for New Delhi after the meeting, said a foreign ministry statement.

Later, addressing a reception hosted in honour of foreign ambassadors posted in Islamabad, Qureshi said that the foreign envoys can play a great role in promoting bilateral relations.

He also urged the Pakistani envoys abroad to highlight Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives in an effective manner.

The Foreign Minister said Parliamentary friendship Group can play a very useful role in boosting relations with the world countries.

Referring to the recent tension between Pakistan and India, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered a hand of friendship to India and his gesture of opening Kartarpur Corridor reflects his vision for peace and stability in the region. He, however, regretted that this offer was not reciprocated by India.