Share:

LAHORE - A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband at their house in Sanda, police said on Thursday evening. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Khalida Bibi, a resident of Dhoop Sari, Sanda. The victim received multiple bullet wounds and died instantly, rescue workers said. The couple had tied their knot three months ago.

A relative of the deceased told the police that Malik Ghazali opened straight fire on his wife as they exchanged words over some domestic dispute. The man dropped his pistol at home and fled away.

The police later reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital. A murder case was also registered against the accused on the complaint of a family member of the victim. The police were conducting raids to arrest the alleged killer who was on the loose till late Thursday.