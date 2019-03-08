Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black will take on Diamond Paints/Newage in the semifinal of the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2019 today (Friday) at 2:00 pm here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Lahore Polo Club (LPC) executive committee member Saqib Khan Khakwani, the winning side of the semifinal will qualify for the main final against Master Paints while the losing side will play the subsidiary final. Meanwhile, Barry’s and BBJ Pipes will play against each other for the third place match at 3:30 pm.

Master Paints Black team consists of Sufi Haroon, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Raja Temur Nadeem and Matias Vial Parez while Diamond Paints/Newage team comprises Alman Jalil Azam, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Hissam Ali Hyder and Salvador Ulloa.

Saqib said that this year’s prestigious 14-goal event is in full swing and all the participating teams and players are trying to give out their best and win the prestigious title. “Top national and international players are part of this premier polo activity and they are displaying outstanding polo skills to make the event more challenging and enthralling. Hopefully, the best teams will be in action during the exciting and action-packed final.”