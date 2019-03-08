Share:

ISLAMABAD : National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is making sincere efforts to bring back home the corrupt elements who fled abroad after looting billion of rupees from Pakistan.

Addressing the officers of operation and prosecution divisions of NAB, he said corruption is a major hurdle in the progress and prosperity of the country. The bureau has devised an effective anti-corruption strategy of “Accountability for All” and faith of NAB - corruption free Pakistan.

He directed the officers to perform their duties in a transparent way in accordance with law.

He said the national duty of NAB is to ensure corruption-free Pakistan. The chairman said that the bureau has become a prestigious institution owing to the hard work put in by all officers. Due to its credibility, the bureau has received 54,344 complaints in last 13 months.

After thorough scrutiny of all complaints, he said the bureau had approved conducting complaint verifications of 2,125, inquiries of 1,059 complaints and had also accorded approval to conducting investigations of 302 complaints and 590 references which were filed in various accountability courts and are at different stages of hearing right now.

He said that NAB has apprehended 561 culprits, besides depositing Rs3,919.011 million in national kitty after recovering from their possession. NAB’s ratio of conviction remained 70.8 percent in 2018, which is far better than all other institutes working in the country to eradicate corruption.

He said that currently 1,219 corruption references involving Rs900 billion are under trial in various respected accountability courts of the country.

The Chairman directed investigation officers and prosecutors to pursue all cases in respected courts with full preparation in the light of solid evidence in accordance with law so that the corrupt elements should be brought to justice and looted money could be recovered and deposited in the national exchequer.

He said that NAB has recovered over Rs1 billion from different housing societies and returned to the affectees. The bureau is striving to recover the hard earned looted money of poor people from illegal housing societies, he added.