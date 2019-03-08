Share:

Accountability Court on Friday has issued notices to seven accused for indictment in Nandipur Power Project reference.

All the accused that include ex-Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Babar Awan, former law secretary Riaz Kiyani, Masood Chishti, ex-consultant Shumaila Mahmood, former joint secretary Riaz Mahmood and ex-secretary Shahid Rafique will appear before the court on March 11 (Monday).

It is to be mentioned here that the project remained a victim of delays since its inception.

In 2012, a one-man commission comprising retired Justice Rehmat Hussain Jafri had revealed in a report that due to the delays in the project, the national exchequer had suffered a loss of Rs113 billion.