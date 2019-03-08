Share:

Islamabad : Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed his satisfaction on the professional excellence and high morale in ensuring impregnable defence of the motherland.

In his interactions with officers and jawans during his visits to naval installations and forward posts to review operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy on Thursday, Naval Chief said that Pakistan is a peace loving country but any aggression by the enemy will be responded effectively.

Naval Chief further said that timely detection of Indian submarine is clear proof of operational preparedness and professional capabilities of Pakistan Navy. According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Naval Chief was given detailed overview/briefings on the ongoing operational deployment of troops and units at different Area of Responsibility (AORs).

Chief of the Naval Staff resolved that Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to foil any nefarious design of our adversary and any misadventure by the enemy shall be thwarted with an iron fist.

The Admiral said that despite the numerical superiority of our adversary, we are fully vigilant to ensure country’s seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests of the nation at all costs.

He said our faith in Allah, courage and passion to safeguard the motherland are added strength to our readiness and professionalism. Chief of the Naval Staff also inspected Naval Air Station at Turbat and forward posts at Creek area along eastern border.