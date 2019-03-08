Share:

BEIJING : While commending Pakistan for exercising restraint and calm, China on Thursday called upon both India and Pakistan to refrain from aggravating the situation and uphold regional peace and stability through dialogue at an early date.

In fact, the main mission of Chinese vice foreign minister Kong Xuanyou’s visit was to exchange views on the situation between India and Pakistan and to commend Pakistan for exercising restraint and calm and made efforts to ease the situation, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question asked by APP correspondent.

He informed that the Chinese vice foreign minister held in-depth talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

“The vice foreign minister stressed that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and we commend that Pakistan has shown restraint and calm, and tried to ease the tension,” he added.

Lu Knag said that China believed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a country should be upheld, adding “We are not willing to see any action that violates international law.”

While calling upon both India and Pakistan to refrain from aggravating the situation and uphold regional peace and stability through dialogue at an early date, he said: “China will continue to play a constructive role.”

“Pakistan also appreciated China’s unbiased attitude, also stressed that it is not willing to see rising tensions and it is willing to resolve the problem with India and hopes that China and other members of the international community can play a constructive role in this process,” he added.

To another question, he pointed out that the vice foreign minister when in Pakistan held detailed talks on the situation and tension between India and Pakistan and the major concern was the security situation in this region. Recently, a lot had happened in this region and there were many issues to resolve.

The spokesperson said the Chinese side had stated its position that sovereignty and territorial integrity should be upheld. “We believe we should take positive measures to ease the tensions so as to maintain peace and stability in this region,” he added.

He said the terrorism was a general issue, adding “We believe, the vice foreign minister would hold extensive and in-depth talks with his counterparts.”