KHAIRPUR (OUR STAFF REPORTER): Deputy Commissioner Naeem Sindhu visited the Department of Pharmacy of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur on Thursday and reviewed the pace of construction work. The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over the progress and assured the vice chancellor of his full cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Parveen Shah apprised the deputy commissioner about progress in terms of documentation and purchase of laboratory equipment. She told that she and her team are committed to get this matter of registration resolved in time. She also applauded the efforts and contribution of the deputy commissioner in this entire process.

Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Meritorious Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur, Registrar Dr Syed Asad Raza Abidi, Director ORIC Dr Ghulam Abbas Shar and faculty members of the Pharmacy Department accompanied the vice chancellor during the visit.