ISLAMABAD - A ‘special message’ of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was delivered yesterday to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding mediation on Pak-India tension by a close aide of the powerful Saudi Royal.

Saudi state minister for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir, who briefly visited Islamabad, met with PM Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa among others.

“Adel al-Jubeir conveyed a special message of the Crown Prince to the PM on Pak-India tension. Saudi Arabia is a (mediatory) playing a role to defuse the tension in the subcontinent,” a senior government official told The Nation.

The message, he said, “is about peace. The Crown Prince (who visited Pakistan and India in the recent weeks) wants both the sides to show restraint. This is a mediation offer. We (Pakistan) have accepted it (the offer).”

This week, Foreign Minister Qureshi gave credit to the friendly countries for defusing Pak-India tension that threatened a large-scale war.

Officials said top Saudi diplomat met with Prime Minister Khan as part of global efforts to de-escalate tension between the two nuclear states which emerged following the Pulwama bombing in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Al-Jubeir and Premier Khan discussed the ongoing situation between Islamabad and New Delhi and matters of regional and bilateral interest, added the officials.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PM's adviser on trade Razzaq Dawood, foreign affairs secretary Tehmina Janjua and other higher officials were present during the meeting.

Saudi Crown Prince has a special interest in Pakistan as he announced massive investments in the country during his recent visit. He also pledged investments in India when he flew to New Delhi as part of his Asian trip.

Ahead of his meeting with PM Khan, Jubeir met with FM Qureshi and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed with them Pakistan’s recent tension with India, regional security and bilateral issues.

Speaking to the Saudi minister, Qureshi welcomed the mediation offer from Saudi Crown Prince to deescalate the tensions between Pakistan and India, said an official statement.

Adel al-Jubeir assured Qureshi of Saudi Arabia's full support towards solving the issues with India in a peaceful manner.

“The foreign minister while welcoming Adel Al Jubeir expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support to Pakistan, especially the Crown Prince’s offer to help resolve the current stand-off between the two neighbours.”

Jubeir was originally supposed to visit Pakistan on March 1 but his trip was delayed due to heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

A foreign ministry statement said the minister’s visit was a ‘follow up’ on the visit of Crown Prince on February 17-18.

The statement said both the ministers also agreed to implement the steps to promote two-way economic, political and security cooperation under Pak-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council.

The statement added, “With regard to the Crown Prince’s landmark visit to Pakistan last month, Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated the announcement of the release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners, increase in the Hajj Quota to 200,000 and Road to Mecca Project.

“He [FM] expressed confidence that the establishment of Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council will help in advancing bilateral relations in a targeted and time bound manner,” added the statement.

Adel Al Jubeir, it said, “conveying sincere wishes of Saudi Crown Prince to the leadership and people of Pakistan, expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s restraint in the existing charged environment”.

It added that “taking note of Pakistan’s peace overtures to de-escalate the situation, he assured the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom’s support to seek peaceful settlement of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India”.

A Kashmir youth blew himself up near a military convoy in Indian held Kashmir on February 14, killing 45 soldiers. The Jaish-e-Mohammed group allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a knee-jerk reaction, India blamed Pakistan for backing the militant group and facilitating the attack. Islamabad strongly denied the allegations and offered help in investigating the incident.

The situation in held Kashmir - where Muslims constitute a majority - has been tense for years. The territory of the ancient principality of Kashmir has been a matter of dispute between Pakistan and India since 1947.

India kept issuing threats to Pakistan following the Pulwama incident and carried out an airstrike in the country on Feb 26. Though no casualties occurred in the Indian assault, Pakistan Air Force hit back to the violation of its airspace and downed two India jets a couple of days later. An Indian pilot was also captured but was released after brief detention. As part of a long-running operation against extremists, Pakistan this week launched a crackdown on proscribed outfits including the JeM.

Islamabad rejects the impression that the action is being taken under international pressure, saying it was planned in January and has nothing to do with the ongoing tension with India.

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were involved in easing tensions between Pakistan and India.