Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan wants relations with all neighbours including India on equality basis but it shouldn't be taken as our weakness.

He said, “India accuses Pakistan to hide his atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is moving forwards on diplomatic front as well while India is being isolated. Women in Pakistan have made tremendous contributions in all fields and competed in all areas. I am sure that one day women PSL league will also be played in Pakistan.”

The Governor Punjab was talking to winners and runner up teams of Women PSL and addressing the second convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women University here on Friday.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that our educational institutions are equipping girls with jewel of education. We are providing representation to women in all fields; he said adding that we will also provide equal opportunities to women in fields.