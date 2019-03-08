Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - Paris Jackson has a message for tabloids. The 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to Twitter on Wednesday to dispel reports that she’s made an official statement regarding the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary. Paris called out a Gay Star News tweet that stated, “Paris Jackson believes her father, Michael, is innocent of abuse claims.”

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life,” Paris tweeted, adding. “You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though.

The tweets come after HBO aired Leaving Neverland on Sunday and Monday. The film, broken into two parts, detailed allegations of sexual abuse leveled against the late music icon, and featured interviews with accusers James Safechuck and Wade Robson.