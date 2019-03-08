Share:

International Women’s Day has been celebrated on 8th March in many parts of the world since 1917, when women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia and the day became a national holiday. The origins of day trace back to 28 February 1909, when the Socialist Party of America organized a Women’s Day, and the 1910 International Socialist Woman’s Conference suggested that it be an annual event. The day saw its roots in the socialist movement and was readily celebrated by communist countries, until it gained international legitimacy by being adopted by the United Nations in 1975.

The day is seen as a combination of a celebration of women, and a protest against state oppression against marginalized genders. While International Women’s Day is not celebrated universally, it continues to be used to raise concerns about the institutional prejudices against women, non-binary, and trans-people. While the event has been co-opted in recent years by mainstream organizations, its revolutionary roots maintain emphasis on resistance, across class, against oppression by dominant social groups.

“Men, their rights, and nothing more; women, their rights, and nothing less.”

–Susan B. Anthony