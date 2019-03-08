Share:

LAHORE - A three-member delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) headed by its President, Syed Fakhar Shah, called on Federal Minister for Sports Fahmida Mirza in her chamber at Parliament House on Thursday.

Fakhar Amir Kazmi legal advisor and Tahir Mehmood finance secretary Pakistan Federation Baseball were also present on the occasion, said PFB spokesman. Syed Fakhar briefed the Federal Minister regarding the efforts being made for the overall development of the game in the country. He informed that Pakistan will take part in four international baseball events this year which include West Asia Baseball Cup (Sri Lanka), U15 Asian Baseball Championship (China) Women Asian Baseball Championship (China) and Asian Baseball Championship (Taiwan). He also informed the Federal Minister regarding the activity programme to prepare the respective national teams for these events to attain desired results.

The Federal Minister congratulated Fakhar for his landslide victory in the recent elections for Member at Large of Baseball Federation of Asia. She also assured her full support for organizing baseball training camp at Islamabad.

Fakhar informed the minister regarding the development of baseball in Pakistan. He asserted that Pakistani players are the ambassadors of Pakistan in foreign countries therefore, the establishment of training camps is a must to achieve excellence in sports.

He said that Pakistan Federation Baseball has established a National Baseball Academy in Lahore where players from FATA and different areas of Pakistan are being facilitated with free education, residence, meals along with their professional training.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Federation Baseball and committed to support Pakistan Federation Baseball and its players with every facility and equipment which can help to develop and promote the game. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah also requested the Federal Minister to raise the issue of participation of Pak players in Olympics Olympic games in the Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister so that Olympic games must be given priority in the upcoming sports policies. He informed that Pakistan can develop its soft image across the globe through sports diplomacy of Olympic games which are widely played in different developed countries.

The delegation under the patronage of Fakhar also met members of National Assembly from Khyber Agency which included Iqbal Afridi and Sajid Mohmand and shared with them his ideas and efforts for the development of baseball in the area. He expressed his keen idea that through sports the backwardness under development of FATA region can be addressed through sports. The said MNAs assured their complete support for the Pakistan Federation Baseball and its efforts.