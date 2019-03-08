Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reaffirmed his government's commitment to ensuring women a secure and enabling environment for their rightful role in the nation's development.

The premier took to Twitter and said, "On Women's Day, we pay tribute to Fatima Jinnah who stood steadfastly beside the Quaid in his struggle for Pakistan."

"We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring women a secure and enabling environment to play their rightful role in our nation's development," he added.

On Women's Day, we pay tribute to Fatima Jinnah who stood steadfastly beside the Quaid in his struggle for Pakistan. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring women a secure & enabling environment to play their rightful role in our nation's development. pic.twitter.com/tw71sDT1m0 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 8, 2019

International Women's Day is observed across the world on March 8.

In Pakistan, the Aurat March 2019 is set to take place in all major cities to coincide with and commemorate the International Women's Day.