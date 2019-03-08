Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reaffirmed his government's commitment to ensuring women a secure and enabling environment for their rightful role in the nation's development.

READ MORE: Pakistan welcomes its first-ever female food delivery rider

The premier took to Twitter and said, "On Women's Day, we pay tribute to Fatima Jinnah who stood steadfastly beside the Quaid in his struggle for Pakistan."

"We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring women a secure and enabling environment to play their rightful role in our nation's development," he added.

READ MORE: Wang Yi calls for restraint over tensions in Pak-India ties

International Women's Day is observed across the world on March 8.

In Pakistan, the Aurat March 2019 is set to take place in all major cities  to coincide with and commemorate the International Women's Day.