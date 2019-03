Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Thar on a day-long visit today.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other senior party leaders to Thar, where he will address a rally at Charchro and review the Thar Coal project.

According to sources, the premier will distribute health cards among the people. He is also expected to announce a special package for Thar during his visit.