Power Division Minister Omar Ayub Khan has said government is taking steps to eliminate circular debt.

“The strategy pursued to curb power fleecing and to reduce line losses has led to scale up the revenue of power distribution companies by Rs 40 billion within three months, he said this in a statement issued here Friday.

He held that tendency of increasing circular debt has been contained. The new tariff announced in January 2019 has helped to overcome increase in circular debt. PML-N kept on freezing capacity charges amounting to Rs 280 billion on political basis and delayed issuance of notification regarding tariff by one and half year. This state of affairs led to soar circular debt to Rs 1470 billion.

He alleged that PML-N in order to secure votes caused harm to national economy and fiscal situation affecting power sector adversely . The circular debt till May 31, 2018 stood at Rs 1190 billion along with loan of Rs 580 billion in respect of Pakistan holding private limited and payable amount of Rs 608 billion.