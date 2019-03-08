Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Thursday said it supported countrywide action against the terror networks.

Speaking at a news conference here PPP leaders Senator Mustfa Nawaz Khokhar and Maula Bux Chadio said the PPP was a victim of terrorism itself.

However, the PPP leaders said that the foreign policy of the present government had totally failed.

“The government has failed to convey our point of view to the world,” Khokhar said, adding the ministers were busy in abusing the opposition instead of improving governance.

The PPP leader said Finance Minister Asad Umar’s father had a shameful record but he was trying to find faults among the opposition speeches.

“We were sick with one Fayazul Hassan Chohan but there is a full brigade of the Chohans. They know nothing except abusing the opposition,” he said.

Maula Bux Chandio said the government had failed to bring any positive change for the common man.

“They are trying to sell the government departments. One day they can even sell the whole country. The country needs Bilawal Bhutto as the Prime Minister to bring change,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari - in his message on the eve of International Women’s Day - said that following the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto the PPP will continue its struggle for a respectable status of women in the society. The former President said that women have played a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan. Women have offered great sacrifices for the development of the country and have fought valiantly not only for their own democratic rights but also for the rights of the people of Pakistan.

“Women suffered immense hardships during dictatorships in Pakistan but continued to struggle for a democratic, plural, progressive and prosperous Pakistan,” Zardari said.

Benazir Bhutto always raised her voice for women’s rights and took several measures to give them equal status in the society. She established separate women police stations and First Women Bank and reserved quota for women in every department, he added. PPP initiated Benazir Income Support Program during its government in 2008-2013. PPP provided every opportunity to women so that they could compete with their counterpart, he concluded.

Separately, PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemning the killing of the main character of Kohistan video scandal Afzal Kohistani said that Afzal continued begging for protection but the rulers remained unmoved.

In a statement Chairman PPP said this kind of murder weakens the trust of the people in the judicial system of the country and the state. People asking for protection are being killed in this new Pakistan, he said.

Bilawal said that killing of Afzal Kohistani exposed the tall claims of PTI government of KP with regard to peace in the province.

There should be a thorough investigation in this murder so that the measures taken by government to provide safety to the victim be exposed.

He demanded immediate arrest of the killers. PPP will continue to raise the issue at every available forum till justice is done, the PPP Chairman said.