Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday said that Pakistan is currently examining the dossier haned over by India to Pakistan about the Pulwama attack.

“We have seen the news report in an Indian daily, which claims that Pakistan has ‘rejected’ the dossier given by India about the attack in Pulwama. This is incorrect. The dossier is being examined and we will soon convey our considered view on it,” said FO spokesperson in a tweet.

On February, 28 India handed over a dossier to Pakistan on details regarding Pulwama attack.

The dossier was handed over to Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation had offered Indian government to hold dialogue.