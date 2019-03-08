Share:

For years, women have been barred from getting higher education or pursuing the career of their choice mainly due to lack of safe and decent living facilities in big cities.

This years International Womens Day came with a breakthrough for working women across Punjab as the government announced the establishment of the provincial Women Hostel Authority (WHA), first of its kind in Pakistan, on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab Ashifa Riaz Fatyana announced the establishment of WHA in an event jointly organized by WDD and UN Women Pakistan to mark the International Womens Day. International Womens Day is celebrated every year around the world on March 8.

This year’s theme for International Womens Day, Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change focuses on innovative ways in which we can advance gender equality and the empowerment of women, particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

The establishment of Women Hostel Authority is a ground-breaking initiative that will enhance women access to public services and help them foster their potential in an enabling and safe environment.WHA has been established with an objective to provide quality and standardized services to the residents of women hostels across Punjab.

It will regulate, certify and monitor the hostel business in order to ensure provision of safe and adequate living facilities to women and girls. As part of its ongoing partnership with WDD, UN Women will continue to provide technical assistance to WDD for effective implementation of its mandate including strengthening of WHA to regulate and monitor working women hostels in Punjab province addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, Fatyana said, No society can achieve its potential with half of its population disenfranchised, disadvantaged and disempowered. With the formation of Women Hostel Authority, we will make sure no woman, who has a potential and desire to work, stops working because of lack of accommodation facilities.

She also said that the government would club daycare centers with every working women hostel, so that women could work without worrying about their kids leaving behind. Deputy Country Representative UN Women Pakistan Aisha Mukhtar, in her address, said social innovations that work equally for women are critical to achieve gender equality.