LAHORE (PR) The LUMS has been ranked number one in two subjects by the QS World University Rankings for 2019. They are Business and Management Studies as well as Economics and Econometrics. LUMS has also achieved a rank between 3 and 5 in Computer Science and Information Systems (3rd); Electrical and Electronic Engineering (4th) and Physics and Astronomy (5th). QS or Quacquarelli Symonds University Rankings are one of the most prestigious and recognised international university rankings in the world. The rankings take into account several performance indicators such as Academic and Employer Reputation; Faculty-Student Ratio; Papers per Faculty and Proportion of International Faculty. Congratulating the LUMS community, Dr Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor LUMS, said, “What distinguishes LUMS from other top institutions is an increased focus on research, academic rigour and a close connection with community based on trust and respect.

The success in these areas will only grow as these rankings look at inputs that have become richer and more sophisticated. LUMS is attracting the recognition it deserves internationally in light of several other noteworthy accomplishments the University has attained this year.”

A few days back, LUMS Suleman Dawood School of Business received accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) to join as the 836th institution worldwide and the first business school in Pakistan to receive this honour. It is now part of a select group of Business Schools which represent 5% of all Schools worldwide. In addition, Dr. Muhammad Faryad, Assistant Professor of Physics at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering became the winner of the 2019 Gallieno Denardo Award by the International Commission for Optics and the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics for his contributions to Optics research and education.

Earlier, the research group led by Dr. Rahman Shah Zaib Saleem at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering has made significant inroads on synthesis and identification of new small organic molecules.