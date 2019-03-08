Share:

Govt rejects proposal to hike metro bus fare

LAHORE (INP):The Punjab cabinet’s standing committee on finance on Thursday rejected a proposal to raise the fares of the Metro Bus Services.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who presided over a meeting of the committee, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government didn’t want to put financial burden on the poor people by hiking fares.

He directed the authorities concerned to work out other viable means to scale up the resources. “It is our responsibility to provide relief to common man,” he told the committee.

Among other key decisions made during the meeting are approval for provision of financial assistance to families of contract employees who die during the course of employment, completion of the required process for hiring a new managing director of the Mass Transit Authority, and new recruitment in the media wing of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR).

Besides, the committee also gave the go-ahead for appointments in the Special Monitoring Unit, and Dengue Prevention Program. It also decided to set up a separate health facility for neonatal care along with a nursing college.

The committee approved the release of funds for District Headquarters Hospital, Chakwal and setting up of a shelter home in Taunsa Sharif.

‘Imran to steer country out of crisis’

Bahawalnagar (Our Staff Reporter): PM Imran Khan is struggling to steer the country out of crisis, Divisional President of PTI Farzand Ali said. Farzand visited the distinct on the invitation of Anjuman Tajiran General Secretary Sohail Khan.

He was accompanied by Punjab Youth Council Senior Vice President Rana Ali Sher, Ch Moazam Ali, District President Malik Muzaffar Awan, Sumera Malik, Rabia Malik, Ahmad Salman, Khurram Khan, Majid Bajwa and Zubair Channar Shakeel Khan.

The PTI local leadership expressed the resolve to continue fight against corruption under Imran Khan.

The visiting delegates thanked Sohail for according them warm welcome.

Farzand laid stress on strengthening the party, saying the party will be organised at UC and ward levels. Tahir Rafiq Tikka, Ziaul Haq Babar, Nadeem Billa, Muhammad Mazhar, Rao Muhammad Saleem, Shiekh Muhammad Anwar, Ch Muhammad Shafique, Khurram Shehzad and Shiekh Ghulam Rasool were also present.

Ashrafi calls for interfaith harmony

LAHORE (Our STAFF REPORTER): Muthahida Ulema Board Punjab Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stressed the need for promoting interfaith harmony.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Ashrafi said action had been taken against the seminaries as per National Action Plan against the banned organizations responsible for fanning extremism and sectarian violence in the country.

Ashrafi said: “Government is willing to ensure implementation on National Action Plan and leading scholars and representatives of all religious schools of thought are united to support the government to take action against the elements responsible for defaming the country.”

Ashrafi said that Muthahida Ulema Board would ensure interfaith harmony. He said more than 90 percent religious seminaries and mosques in Pakistan are functioning according to the constitution.