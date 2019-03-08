Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that it was ready for dialogue with India to resolve the bilateral disputes.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that Pakistan had demonstrated exemplary responsibility on the Indian aggression.

Pakistan, he said, had also freed the captured Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, on the order of Prime Minister Imran Khan as a goodwill gesture.

“If our silence is considered as our weakness by India then Pakistan’s response will be similar just like the previous,” he said referring to the downing of two Indian jets.

Last week, Pakistan handed over the captured India pilot to Indian officials two days after his MiG-21 was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force.

The Indian pilot was moved to the Wagah border to release him through the road link amid. His MiG-21 jet was shot down over Kashmir after a dogfight in the skies over the disputed Himalayan region which sent tensions between Pakistan and India to their highest levels in years and alarmed world powers, who issued calls for restraint.

Faisal said that Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India on all outstanding issues including Kashmir for maintaining lasting peace in the region. Pakistan, he said, had defeated India on all fronts. “We have defeated them militarily, diplomatically and politically,” he added.

On the Indian dossier on Pulwama attack, the spokesperson said that it was being evaluated and a response would be given soon. He said on February 27, Pakistan hit different targets in India and on the same day Indian planes violating the Line of Control were shot down.

He said that Pakistan had strongly protested the brutal killing of a Pakistani prisoner, Shakirullah, in an Indian jail. “We have lodged an FIR (First Information Report) in Pakistan over the Shakirullah’s murder, whereas Pakistan had demanded Indian to share the post-mortem report of the deceased inmate,” he added. Condemning ongoing Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, the spokesman said several people were martyred in different areas of the occupied valley, while several others were taken into custody.

“Pakistan condemns the Indian aggression and called on the world fraternity to play its role on these oppressive measures taken by India,” he said. On Kartarpur corridor, Faisal said it was a project initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for which a Pakistani delegation will be visiting India on March 14.

The spokesperson said India first suggested that meeting be held in New Delhi, which Pakistan accepted, however, the venue was later changed to Attari.

On the intercepting of an Indian submarine while attempting to venture into Pakistani waters, Faisal said Pakistan Navy traced the Indian submarine and forced it to return, however, no decision had yet been made for a diplomatic action on this issue.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua held an hour long telephonic conversation with her Canadian Counterpart and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Ian Shugart.

She briefed her Canadian counterpart on the ongoing situation between Pakistan and India. She underscored Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region and highlighted the repeated overtures by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to de-escalate tensions across the LoC.

The return of Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan with honour to the Indian side within two days of his captivity on the Pakistani soil was a reflection of Pakistan’s resolve to lower the tension in the region, she remarked.

Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ian Shugart expressed satisfaction at the historically cooperative ties with Pakistan and agreed to greater high level exchanges to give further impetus to the relationship.

He appreciated Pakistan’s gestures to de-escalate the regional situation and reiterated Canadian government’s stance suggesting restraint and diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and India.

“They reviewed the state of play in the bilateral relationship and the evolving regional situation. Foreign Secretary was scheduled to travel to Ottawa for the next round of Pak-Canada Bilateral Political Consultations on 7 March but the visit was postponed due to the prevailing security situation,” a foreign ministry statement said.

The two sides took stock of the key areas of bilateral interest including enhancing political engagement, exploring avenues of economic cooperation, bilateral trade and consular matters, it said.

The Foreign Secretary informed Shugart on the government’s priority to facilitate foreign investors and invited Canadian businesses to explore the huge potential of the Pakistani market. Challenges to Pakistani nationals for obtaining Canadian visas were also discussed, the statement said.