Islamabad - Top brass of Pakistan Army on Thursday reviewed geostrategic environment and situation in the background of ongoing Pakistan-India standoff.

They expressed Pak Army’s strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure or aggression.

Chairing the 219th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the morale and performance of the forces and expressed his gratitude over the support from the nation and blessings of the Almighty Allah.

The army chief directed the commanders for continued state of vigilance and alertness to respond to any threat.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the top brass of Pakistan Army discussed at length the challenges to the internal and external security situation – with a focus on India’s belligerence and her aggressive moves against Pakistan.

It said that commanders expressed concern on the increased Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir following the Palwama incident and the continued targeting of civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian forces.

They stated that such brutalities will only fuel the fire and need to be stopped in the interest of regional peace, which also merits world attention.

Pakistan’s Armed Forces have successfully defeated India’s aggressive actions against Pakistan last month when Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian war planes a day after they breached Line of Control (LoC) and intruded Pakistan’s airspace again.

“Pakistan is on the positive trajectory of peace, stability and progress. No one can make us budge through the use or threat of use of force. Similarly, policy and the right of use of force shall remain the prerogative of the state alone,” the COAS was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

According to the army mouthpiece, the top brass of army also discussed the progress on implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), a plan devised collectively by country’s national leadership in 2014.

Referring to this plan, the COAS asked commanders to accelerate efforts in line with the government’s decisions for NAP implementation and render full assistance to other state institutions.

Army chief’s comment on NAP implementation follows the government decision on its full implementation and the launch of a crackdown against proscribed outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Jamaatud Dawah (JuD), Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and others.

More than 100 activists of proscribed organisations have been detained so far while over 200 seminaries and hundreds of other facilities and assets associated with banned outfits have been taken over by the government.

According to interior ministry, operation against the proscribed organisations would continue till “achievement of objectives” under the NAP.

The scope of NAP was extended a day after the interior ministry issued a formal notification to ban the JuD and the FIF and arrest of 44 activists of outlawed groups. Those detained included the son and brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

As part of the action, Punjab government seized control of 160 seminaries, 32 schools, two colleges, four hospitals, 178 ambulances and 153 dispensaries associated with banned organisations. Sindh government took over control of 56 facilities being run by the JuD and FIF in Karachi and other districts of the province.

Similar actions were taken in Peshawar and Lower Dir districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Quetta and other areas of Balochistan. Raids were also conducted in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi where more than a dozen holdings of the proscribed organisations were sealed and four to five people were picked up from each establishment in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Most of the facilities were later handed over to the Auqaf department, health and education authorities. At many mosques, prayer leaders were replaced.