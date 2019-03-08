Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - An all-female reboot of ‘Rush Hour’ is in the works. STX Studios has reportedly started developing a female-centric version of the comedy-action film and while few details have been released ‘The Meg’ star, bingbing li, has been offered a primary role, according to That Hashtag Show. The buddy cop franchise kicked off in 1998 with Brett Ratner’s film which saw Chris Tucker as Detective James Carter in alongside Jackie Chan as Chief Inspector Yan Naing Lee, from Los Angeles and Hong Kong respectively, thrown together to bust an international crime syndicate.

The first film earned over $244 million at the box office and spawned two more ‘Rush Hour’ films. As well as the budding remake, Chris, 47, previously confirmed that ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in the works and revealed that he and his co-star are ‘’working on a few things for the script’’ for a new instalment and it ‘’looks like it’s getting together’’.

The actor said: ‘’It’s not in pre-production. We’re working on a few things [for] the script. Jackie wants to do it. I want to do it. The studio wants to do it. We’re trying to get it together. It looks like it’s getting together right.’’

Chris previously confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is in the works

The last film, ‘Rush Hour 3’, was released in 2017 but fans hopes of a sequel were raised when Chan, 64, spilled that work was underway on new story stated the next chapter of the franchise was underway. The ‘Police Story’ star is adamant that his and Tucker’s motivation to return to their characters is ‘’not about the money’’ but because they love their alter egos and they want to make one more film before they’re too old to.

He said: ‘’It’s not about the money! It’s about being the right time to make it. Otherwise, ‘Rush Hour 4’ we’re all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do ‘Rush Hour 4’.’’

‘’And there was a young Asian girl who came up to me. She was so nervous to meet me, almost as nervous as I was to meet her, and she reminded me of what I looked like in college with all of the insecurities.

‘’She told me, ‘Thank you for existing, because if you didn’t exist, I wouldn’t know that it was possible.’ It was a moment that said there is a bigger reason for Awkwafina.

‘’When I’m older, when I have kids, [I hope] they’re so spoiled with representation that they never have to ask why there are no Asians on TV or why there are no women on this show. And I think that’s the real reason for me to keep going.’’