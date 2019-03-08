Share:

MOSCOW (AA) Two American nationals were detained in the Russian city of Novorossiysk, the U.S. embassy confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, spokeswoman Andrea Kalan said she could not give any more details about the detained citizens.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also confirmed the detentions in a Facebook post.

A district court in the city on its official website published the names of Kole Brodowski and Hague David Udo in cases related to violation of the border regime.

The two men are known to be volunteers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Earlier, Kyle, father of Kole Brodowski, posted on Facebook that his son was arrested at church meeting last Friday.