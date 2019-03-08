Share:

LAHORE (PR) Samsung Electronics has showcased the next generation of smart and intuitive innovations with technological advances aimed at reducing friction in consumers’ everyday lives. Samsung is committed to providing leading technologies and building on its existing strengths to shape a new era where innovation and smarter integration across its device ecosystem will deliver consumers personalized experiences to transform their everyday.

Celebrating a decade of innovation, perfected, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 sets a new standard for smartphone devices with smarter intelligence and dynamic connectivity to redefine what consumers have come to expect from technology. Reiterating its commitment towards enhancing consumers’ lives so they can do more of what they can’t, Samsung also reflected on 50 years as a world-class leader in the technology and innovation space.

During the forum, innovative new products were showcased, including the 98” 8K QLED, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Fold,the Samsung 4 Door Refrigerator, Side by Side 3 Door lineup, QuickDrive™washing machine and Wind-Free™ air conditioner. In addition to its new products, Samsung revealed how the integration of Bixby 2.0 in its QLED lineup is redefining the conventions of TV with enhanced voice capabilities and interactivity in both English and French.During the Forum, Samsung conducted its annual docent program for attendees to experience the new products.