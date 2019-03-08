Share:

BADIN - District Council chairman Ali Asghar Halipoto, while addressing the participants of “Special Grant Event” of Munna Bhai Thalassaemia Badin on Thursday said that those serving the poor kids were doing a great job.

He advised the participants to support financially to the poor people for giving them lives, adding that he was very happy being with needy kids; and he assured his assistance to them.

On the occasion, MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Chang, Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Badin, Khalid Hussain Rustmani, DSP Badin police Dr. Haroon Memon and others also addressed the participants.

On the occasion, Ali Asghar Halipoto handed over a cheque of Rs0.7 million to the management of Munna Bhai Thalassaemia centre Badin. Halipota family also gave a cheque of Rs0.3 million to the thalassemia centre.

At the end, the District Council chairman and others presented gifts to thalassaemia patients.