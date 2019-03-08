Share:

Uro Summit begins today

LAHORE (OUR STAFF REPORTER): A three-day Uro Summit 2019 will start at a local hotel today (Friday).

Leading urologists from Pakistan and abroad will participate in the event arranged by Pakistan Society of Urological Surgeons. Federal Minister for Health Amir Kiani and Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the chief guests at the inaugural session.

Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab was the chief guest at pre-conference workshop arranged at Lahore General Hospital on Thursday. Dr Nauman Zafar, Prof Mehmood Ayaz Khan and Prof Khalique-ur-Rehman attended the event.

Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that such events help young doctors updating knowledge and skills. He urged young doctors to focus on research for own career growth and improving healthcare service delivery. He appreciated PSUS for holding international moot, saying it would go a long way in updating knowledge and skill of local doctors.

Chohan gets farewell at Alhamra

LAHORE (OUR STAFF REPORTER): Former Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was given a warm send-off on Thursday by the officers and staff of Alhamra Arts Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan lauded the services of Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan for promotion of cultural activities in the province. Khan said that the ex-minister had played an exemplary role for the revival of healthy cultural events and literary activities. “Fayyaz Chohan started programs like “Voice of Punjab” and “Artists’ Health Card” which will serve a good precedent for others to come”, he said.

UHS board meeting held

LAHORE (OUR STAFF REPORTER): The 143rd meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held on Thursday with Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair.

The board considered the thesis reports for awarding degrees and synopsis for registration of students in various postgraduate courses.

DC visits girl guides office

LAHORE (STAFF REPORTER): Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed visited the Pakistan Girls Guides Association office and inspected the training being given to students on Thursday. Saleha said Civil Defence Department has been training the first aid training to the female students and preparing them for the time of war and peace. She urged students to become the volunteers of the Girls Guides Association.