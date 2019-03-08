Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that in order to implement Pakistan Peoples Party election manifesto, his government has embarked upon launching new seven different programmes including poverty reduction, food security, family health, Benazir women agricultural workers programme.

He disclosed this on Thursday while presiding over a high level meeting at CM House here. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu, Minister Labour Murtaza Baloch, Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Minister Women Development Shehla Raza, Advisor to CM on Information Murtaza Wahab and the secretaries concerned.

Murad said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed him to start implementation of election manifesto of the party. “People gave us votes on the manifesto, therefore it must be implemented as approved by them,” he said and added therefore he had convened the meeting to discuss newly proposed programmes for public welfare.

Sindh Chief Minister’s newly appointed Coordinator for Social Protection Mr Haris Gazdar gave a detailed presentation on the proposed programmes. The proposed programmes include Bhook Mitao programme, Family health programme, Maternal and Child Support, Peoples Poverty reduction, Benazir Kissan programme, Benazir Women Agricultural Workers programme and Internship Gurantee Programme.

Bhook Mitao Programme

Under this programme necessary measures would be taken to provide food security, nutrition and ensure proper pricing of agricultural commodities/crop. Under this programme wheat procurement system would be redesigned and revamped just to give benefit to poor and small farmers.

Family Health

This programme is proposed to be launched by health department under which over health facilities and services would be provided to all people, particularly the poor ones and female. There is also a proposal to issue health card to provide free treatment to all the citizens. This programme will ensure primary health service.

Maternal and Child Support

This programme would be launched by health dept and would cover family planning and provide necessary facilities for maternal and child health. Under this programme there is a proposal to give an amount of money to mothers for certain period and provide health services and develop social protection system. .

Peoples Poverty Reduction

Under this programme small-scale livelihood support would be made to rural women. Presently, World Bank supported Sindh Rural Support Organisation is working in selected district and the proposal is widening its scope and impact.

Benazir Women Agri Workers

Under this programme legal recognition would be given to women agricultural workers so that they can get small agricultural loans and they would also be provided access to services.

Internship Guarantee

Under this programme internship for educated youth, partnership with public/private would be guarantees. The educated rural and urban youth, particularly from non-privileged background would be entitled to take benefit from this programme.

The chief minister constituted different groups in health education, health and agriculture sectors under the concerned ministers and secretaries to firm up their recommendations and mechanism for launching these programmes from next year’s budget.

Benazir Kissan This programme is aimed at streamlining agricultural subsidies, particularly to small farmers.