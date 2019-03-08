Share:

BADIN - Heavy contingent of Badin police along with Thar Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted a joint combing operation near cantonment area of Badin on Thursday.

This combing operation was led by DSP Security Ashraf Noonari and SHO Badin.

At least six suspects were taken into custody by the police and the law enforcement agencies during combing operation in Badin.

Talking to media, a police official said that the operation was conducted in the lieu of pertaining situation of the country.