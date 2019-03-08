Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police on Thursday issued a traffic plan for the Pakistan-leg of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be played at Karachi’s National Stadium from March 9, 2019.

According to the police, the road from Karsaz via Hasan Square to Agha Khan Hospital gate number 3 will remain closed for the commuters. Roads on the backside of the National Cricket Stadium will be closed for the commuters, however; the residents can use these routes by showing their original national identity cards.

Commuters can travel by using the routes of Agha Khan and Liaquat National Hospitals from New Town stop. Shahraah-e-Faisal and Rashid Minhas road will remain open for traffic. Citizens travelling to Karsaz and Dalmia would have to use alternative routes. The police diverted heavy traffic from Jail Chorangi and Laiquatabad routes.

Five parking areas were established to facilitate visitors. Four parking areas will be set up at the University Road and the fifth at Dalmia. University Road Parking areas include Sunday Bazaar Ground, Expo Center, Hakeem Saeed Ground, Federal Urdu University ground. Visitors will be transported to the stadium from the parking area via shuttle service. The visitors are also asked to bring their tickets and original CNICs. Police also asked visitors to contact their helpline 1915 or WhatsApp number +92-305-926-690-7 to avoid any inconvenience.