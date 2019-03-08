Share:

ANKARA (AA) Turkey pursues its own interest in purchasing Russian missile defense system S-400, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

“Turkey does what is necessary for its own interests regarding the S-400 missile defense system, it takes own decision and choice,” Oktay told Anadolu Agency’s Editor’s Desk. Oktay stated that Turkey will not renege on buying the Russian S-400 as it signed a contract.

“In any case [about purchasing of S-400 defense system from Russia], we would do what it requires, especially if we signed a deal,” he said, adding, Turkey does not adopt an obstinate stance on it. On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara finalized an agreement on purchasing Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

“We concluded the S-400 issue, signed a deal with the Russians, and will start co-production,” said Erdogan, speaking in a televised interview.

“Later, we may work with S-500s,” the next generation system, he said.

U.S. officials suggested that Turkey should buy U.S. Patriot missiles rather than the Russian system, arguing the S-400 is incompatible with NATO systems. However, Turkish officials said that Turkey would not go back on its agreement with Russia, even if it were to also buy Patriots.

Turkey can start operation in Syria any time. Oktay said that Turkish army is always ready to conduct operation east of the Euphrates River, northern Syria.

“Turkey will do what is necessary and it will never allow any terror presence and threat there [east of Euphrates],” he said. In case of any threat to its security, Turkey can start an operation in Syria’s Manbij anytime, he added.

Turkey has vowed to carry out a counter-terrorist operation in Manbij, and east of Euphrates in northern Syria following two similar successful operations since 2016.

Turkish army promised to mount a cross border anti-terror combat against the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

In its 30-year terrorist campaign, the PKK -- recognized as a terror group by the U.S., EU, and Turkey -- has taken some 40,000 lives, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.