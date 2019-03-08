Share:

AA (ANKARA) - Turkish Airlines passengers will now have free digital access to over 7,000 media titles from more than 120 countries, thanks to a collaboration with a digital newsstand firm.

Passengers flying with Turkish Airlines will have unlimited access to PressReader’s entire catalogue for 48 hours, said a statement by the national flag carrier on Thursday.

The media titles will be offered in more than 60 languages to enable readers to easily access content that matches their needs and interests.

“As we continue to connect cultures and bridge continents across our widening network, we are excited to offer the PressReader service, keeping our passengers connected to global news and information,” said Ilker Ayci, Turkish Airlines chairman.

Alex Kroogman, the CEO of PressReader, said there had been “a real shift” in the way both consumers and the industry think about news and magazine content.

“Now it’s part of the travel experience,” he said.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines, flies to 306 destinations in 124 countries with a fleet of 338 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.