A passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on Sunday evening, leaving at least 10 people killed and 12 others injured, police said.

According to police officers in the area, around 25 people were travelling on the bus when it slipped and fell into the ravine while taking a sharp turn in the Arja area of Bagh district of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Following the accident, rescue teams along with the police rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

A hospital official said that the death toll might further rise as five among the injured were still in critical conditio