Share:

DG KHAN - Advisory committee of Parliamentarians has decided to make filtra­tion plants and water supply schemes closed from last many years functional in different phases. As many as 21 water supply schemes will be restored in first phase.

The advisory commit­tee meeting was held on Saturday in which Punjab CM’s Advisor on Health Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Sardar Ah­mad Ali Dareshak, MPA Sardar Javed, DC Tahir Farooq and others were also present.

It was decided that 40 more filtration plants and water supply schemes would be re­stored in second phase.

The parliamentar­ians pledged that they would work together for provision of clean drinking water to masses.

DC Tahir Farooq said a survey of water sup­ply schemes and filtra­tion plants across the district was conduct­ed through Assistant Commissioners.

According to report, 198 out of 389 water supply and filtration plants were closed due to unknown reasons while 191 are in func­tional condition.

He said process to blacklist the company concerned was under­way over non-function­ing of various schemes.