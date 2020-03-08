DG KHAN - Advisory committee of Parliamentarians has decided to make filtra­tion plants and water supply schemes closed from last many years functional in different phases. As many as 21 water supply schemes will be restored in first phase.

READ MORE: Nathia Gali: 4 killed in avalanche in NW Pakistan

The advisory commit­tee meeting was held on Saturday in which Punjab CM’s Advisor on Health Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Sardar Ah­mad Ali Dareshak, MPA Sardar Javed, DC Tahir Farooq and others were also present.

It was decided that 40 more filtration plants and water supply schemes would be re­stored in second phase.

The parliamentar­ians pledged that they would work together for provision of clean drinking water to masses.

DC Tahir Farooq said a survey of water sup­ply schemes and filtra­tion plants across the district was conduct­ed through Assistant Commissioners.

READ MORE: Erdogan announces new summit with Macron, Merkel

According to report, 198 out of 389 water supply and filtration plants were closed due to unknown reasons while 191 are in func­tional condition.

He said process to blacklist the company concerned was under­way over non-function­ing of various schemes.