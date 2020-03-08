Share:

Bahawalpur - As many as 70 couples, belonging to under-privileged segment of society tied the knot during mass marriage ceremony organised here on Saturday.

It was the fifteenth consecutive mass marriage ceremony organised by the CWF and so far almost 1,000 couples have tied knot under the arrangements made by the organisation.

On this occasion, every bride was gifted a household stuff of worth over Rs1,25,000, which consisted of various items such as the copy of the Holy Quran, prayer mat, cupboard, double-sized bed, chairs, table, brief case, sewing machine, washing machine, fan, iron, clock, utensils, dinner set, tea set, mattress, blankets, pillows, carpet, water set, make-up items and other necessities of life.

Besides relatives of the couples DC Ali Shahzad, DPO Muntzar Mehdi, MNA Ch Javed Iqbal Waraich, MPA Ch Asif Majeed, AC Aitzaz Ahsan and leading businessmen Ch M Shafiq, Abdul Rauf, Mukhtar Ch, M Ikram, Khalid Saleem, Zahid Mukhtar and others participated in the ceremony.