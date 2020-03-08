Share:

ISLAMABAD - Alif Kitab Publications, writer Umera Ahmed’s publication house, has published the health lifestyle book ‘It’s Not a Diet, It’s a Lifestyle’ by the UK registered dietitian and health enthusiast, Fareeha Jay. A graduate from the University of Plymouth, England, Fareeha Jay believes there’s far more to a healthy lifestyle than counting calories and how many steps you walked in a day. She cuts through the noise surrounding fitness stereotypes, explaining the intricacies of nutrition and how to follow a healthy eating lifestyle in plain English. Talking about her new book, the author explained, “With the ever-growing trend of promoting quick resulting fad diets, I wanted to take a step back and provide people with easy-to-follow strategies on developing healthy eating habits.” Fareeha Jay provides some practical tips and an honest, rational approach that aims to empower you to create mindful habits that will transform the way you perceive food and health—and help you lose weight for good.