MULTAN - Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima Chadhar said that another four Violence Against Women Centres (VAWC) would be established during the next three years. She was addressing a ceremony organized in connection with International Women’s Day to be marked today (March 8) at Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) here on Saturday. Kaneez Fatima Chadhar said that the department was facing some funds related issues when she took charge of the office as chairperson adding that the issues have been resolved while more efforts were being put to bring positive changes.

She said that PC-1 of four new VAWC including Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi have been completed and these centres would be completed in next three years.

Chairperson VAWC added that efforts were being made to establish VAWC in all 36 districts of the province. She said that Multan VAWC having a state of the art building where every kind of facility was being provided to women. She stated that the authority was going to start a comprehensive awareness campaign to inform women about the VAWC.

She said that a toll free number would be launched soon and she would met the women reported complaints on the number. She urged women to visit VAWC in case of any problems related to their in-laws, property and children issues. Speaking on the occasion, Director General Women Protection Authority Irshaad Waheed said that Multan VAWC building in one of the best building across the Asia.

He said that all possible facilities were providing to women in one building. He said that there was no issue of funds in the department adding that efforts were being made to bring more improvement in performance.Member Provincial Assembly, Sabeen Gul said that awareness among women of South Punjab was increasing day by day about their rights and added that the VAWC was providing best opportunity to them to resolve their issues.

Local PTI leader Khalid Javed Warraich, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Dr Abida Fareed and other also spoke on the occasion.