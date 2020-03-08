BEIJING - The number of cases from the new coronavirus topped 100,000 worldwide as the US battled to contain an outbreak on board a stranded cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive. The World Health Organization
called the spread of the virus “deeply concerning” as a wave of countries reported their first cases of the disease -- which has now killed nearly 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations.Twenty-one people onboard a cruise ship stranded off the coast of San Francisco have tested
positive for the virus, including
19 crew members and two passengers, after the California National Guard flew test kits out to the ship earlier this week.The Grand Princess has been stranded off San Francisco since Wednesday -- when it was supposed
to dock -- after it emerged that two people who had been on the ship during its previous voyage had contracted the virus. One later died.US Vice President Mike Pence said the ship will be brought to a non-commercial dock this weekend and all 3,533 passengers
and crew will be tested.The Grand Princess belongs to Princess Cruises, the same company which operated the coronavirus-stricken ship held off Japan last month on which more than 700 people on board tested positive. Health authorities
in Egypt also reported 12 new cases among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat.- GLOBAL SPREAD - The World Health Organization has urged “that all countries make containment their highest
priority,” director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.The influential American Israel
Public Affairs Committee, a US pro-Israel lobby group, said Friday that two people who attended
its annual Washington conference -- alongside dozens of lawmakers -- had tested positive
for coronavirus.Slovakia, Serbia, the Vatican, Peru, Cameroon and Togo all reported their first cases on Friday
while the Netherlands recorded
its first death. Cameroon is the first central African country to register a case of the deadly virus. In China -- where the virus first emerged late last year -- the number of new cases reported Saturday nationwide
was the lowest in weeks.The Chinese government has hinted it may soon lift the quarantine
imposed on Hubei province
-- the locked-down epicentre
where some 56 million people have been effectively housebound since late January.For the second consecutive day, there were no new cases reported
in Hubei outside Wuhan, the province’s capital. But the number of cases outside the epicentre
rose for a third consecutive
day, fuelling fears about imported
cases being brought into the country from overseas.There have now been 60 confirmed
imported cases brought into the country.- CANCELLATIONS AND CONTROLS -The epidemic has wreaked havoc
on international business, tourism, and sports events, with almost 300 million students sent home worldwide as schools and universities close.